Police searching for missing 30-year-old Doncaster man Kyle have found a body

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Jun 2025, 19:14 BST
Officers searching for missing 30-year-old Doncaster man Kyle have today (Thursday 19 June) sadly found a body.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Kyle. His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers.

A spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with Kyle's loved ones at this difficult time.

“In line with usual procedures, a referral has made to our Professional Standards Department.”

