Police searching for missing 30-year-old Doncaster man Kyle have found a body
Officers searching for missing 30-year-old Doncaster man Kyle have today (Thursday 19 June) sadly found a body.
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Kyle. His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers.
A spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with Kyle's loved ones at this difficult time.
“In line with usual procedures, a referral has made to our Professional Standards Department.”