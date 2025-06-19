Police searching for missing 30-year-old Doncaster man Kyle have found a body

Officers searching for missing 30-year-old Doncaster man Kyle have today (Thursday 19 June) sadly found a body.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Kyle. His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers.