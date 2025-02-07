Police search lorries for illegal immigrants on M18 near Doncaster

Police have carried out an operation stopping lorries to check for illegal immigrants on the M18 motorway near Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police spearheaded the operation, carried out to disrupt organised criminal use of the road network to facilitate immigration crime.

Officers and partners said op was to target the illegal trafficking of people and smuggling of goods – and educate those who could become a target to transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers descended across the South Yorkshire’s road network, working alongside the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and Immigration and stopped vehicles on the M18.

Checks were carried out on lorries on the M18 near Doncaster.

Following the stops of Heavy Goods Vehicles, suspected to have travelled from ports, officers and Immigration colleagues searched for any signs of adaptation to conceal a person or contraband using pole cameras and thermal imaging equipment.

Once the checks of the vehicle were carried out, further checks on the driver’s status and the vehicle’s condition were undertaken as the force’s efforts to reduce casualties on the roads continues.

Of those stopped, no concealed people or goods were found.

Four drivers were issued a Graduated Fixed Penalty Notice for driving offences, including exceeding drivers’ hours and one vehicle was prohibited for brake defects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All drivers were also given advice about protecting themselves against entrants using their trailers, what signs to look out for and how to report suspicious behaviour.

Temporary Roads Policing Inspector Brandon Brown said: “These operations are invaluable in intercepting anyone trafficking illegal entrants across the country, but they also give us an opportunity to educate drivers who could be susceptible to being exploited, as well as increase our road safety.

“This is not about targeting foreign drivers or the drivers of heavy goods vehicles, but these vehicles are the ones entering the country and likely to be utilised by criminals.

“It also cannot be ignored that these vehicles of great weight and capacity can have greater devastating consequences when involved in collisions.

“As roads users, everyone has a part to play in creating safer roads, do yours.”

You can report issues to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.