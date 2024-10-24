Police search for owner of silver diamanté cluster necklace found near Thorne marina

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team are trying to track down the owner of a piece of jewellery found this week.

The item is a silver diamanté cluster necklace which was found on Wednesday, October 23, near to the Blue Water Marina in Thorne.

If it is yours and you can prove ownership please email [email protected]