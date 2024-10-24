Police search for owner of silver diamanté cluster necklace found near Thorne marina

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team are trying to track down the owner of a piece of jewellery found this week.

The item is a silver diamanté cluster necklace which was found on Wednesday, October 23, near to the Blue Water Marina in Thorne.

If it is yours and you can prove ownership please email [email protected]

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice