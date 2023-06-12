News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Police search for missing woman, 22, who could be in the Doncaster area

Police are urgently searching for Britany Wheldon, aged 22, who is missing from her home in Malton.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:53 BST

She left home on the morning of Thursday 8 June 2023 to attend the Bramham Horse Trials in Wetherby, but did not return home as planned that evening.

Britany is described as white, with long, blonde hair, blue eyes and slim build. She may be driving a red Nissan Juke car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a possibility she is in the Doncaster area. South Yorkshire Police is assisting with enquiries.

Have you seen her?Have you seen her?
Have you seen her?
Most Popular

Officers are concerned for her welfare, and are urging anyone who sees Britany, or knows where she is, to get in touch immediately.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, and quote reference number 12230105659.

*Anyone who believes someone has gone missing can also inform the Missing Persons Bureau via the webiste https://missingpersons.police.uk/en-gb/about-mpu. The aim is to publicise information about unidentified people and remains, enlisting the public to help maximise the chances of identification