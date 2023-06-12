Police search for missing woman, 22, who could be in the Doncaster area
She left home on the morning of Thursday 8 June 2023 to attend the Bramham Horse Trials in Wetherby, but did not return home as planned that evening.
Britany is described as white, with long, blonde hair, blue eyes and slim build. She may be driving a red Nissan Juke car.
There is a possibility she is in the Doncaster area. South Yorkshire Police is assisting with enquiries.
Officers are concerned for her welfare, and are urging anyone who sees Britany, or knows where she is, to get in touch immediately.
Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, and quote reference number 12230105659.
*Anyone who believes someone has gone missing can also inform the Missing Persons Bureau via the webiste https://missingpersons.police.uk/en-gb/about-mpu. The aim is to publicise information about unidentified people and remains, enlisting the public to help maximise the chances of identification