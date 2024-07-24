Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14 year old from Bradford.

Sofia Danielova, aged14, was reported missing at 11am yesterday (Tuesday) from the Girlington area.

She is described as a white female with light brown hair in a bun, she was last seen wearing a long beige dress.

Police are concerned for Sofia’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her to get in touch.

She has links to Doncaster.