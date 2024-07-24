Police search for missing Sofia, 14, who has links to Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:33 BST
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14 year old from Bradford.

Sofia Danielova, aged14, was reported missing at 11am yesterday (Tuesday) from the Girlington area.

She is described as a white female with light brown hair in a bun, she was last seen wearing a long beige dress.

Police are concerned for Sofia’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her to get in touch.

She has links to Doncaster.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 593 of 23 July.