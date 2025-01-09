Police search for missing boy Harry, 13, last seen four days ago in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking for your help to find missing 13-year-old boy Harry from Doncaster, who normally resides in Cumbria.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry was reported missing from the Churchfield area of Barnsley on Thursday (2 January) and is believed to have last been seen on Sunday 5 January in the Conisbrough area.

Harry is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of a slim build and with short wavy light brown hair. He is said to be likely wearing black wellington boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Harry’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or knows where he may be staying.

Have you seen Harry?

Have you seen Harry? If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal https://orlo.uk/MYhoZ or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 480 of 8 January 2025 when you get in touch.