Police search for missing boy Harry, 13, last seen four days ago in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Jan 2025, 19:56 GMT
Police are asking for your help to find missing 13-year-old boy Harry from Doncaster, who normally resides in Cumbria.

Harry was reported missing from the Churchfield area of Barnsley on Thursday (2 January) and is believed to have last been seen on Sunday 5 January in the Conisbrough area.

Harry is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of a slim build and with short wavy light brown hair. He is said to be likely wearing black wellington boots.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Harry’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or knows where he may be staying.

Have you seen Harry?

Have you seen Harry? If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal https://orlo.uk/MYhoZ or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 480 of 8 January 2025 when you get in touch.

