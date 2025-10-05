Police search for missing 14-year-old Brooke who was last seen in Doncaster on Saturday night
Brooke, aged 14, was last seen in Balby on Saturday, October 4 at around 6.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.
Brooke is white, 5ft 3in tall with shoulder length, mousey brown hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy tracksuit with a black leather jacket, leggings and black trainers.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Brooke's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 930 of 04/10/2025 when you get in touch.