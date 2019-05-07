A police search is continuing for a Doncaster woman and her toddler daughter who have not been seen for a number of weeks.

Sebjana Myzeqari, aged 24 and her daughter Enissa Myzeqari, who is two, were reported missing on Wednesday, May 1 but they have not been seen since Tuesday, April 2, when they left a medical centre on St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster.

They crossed Trafford Way and seen heading towards Doncaster town centre but have not been seen or heard from since.

Sebjana is 5ft 5ins tall and has shoulder length, mousy brown hair.

Her daughter has distinctive large, brown eyes and brown, curly hair.

Sebjana normally wears dark clothing and Enissa is thought to have been wearing a light pink and white outfit when she was last seen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 275 of May 1.