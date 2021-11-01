Police seal off Doncaster town centre road following major incident
A major Doncaster town centre road has been closed off this lunchtime as police deal with an incident just yards from the town’s main police station.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:22 pm
Part of Trafford Way near to the old Doncaster County Court building has been sealed off and a number of police vehicles are at the scene.
Eyewitnesses have reported crime scene investigators at the location – which is just a matter of yards from Doncaster’s central police station in College Road.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.