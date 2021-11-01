Police seal off Doncaster town centre road following major incident

A major Doncaster town centre road has been closed off this lunchtime as police deal with an incident just yards from the town’s main police station.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:22 pm
Part of Trafford Way has been sealed off by police.

Part of Trafford Way near to the old Doncaster County Court building has been sealed off and a number of police vehicles are at the scene.

Eyewitnesses have reported crime scene investigators at the location – which is just a matter of yards from Doncaster’s central police station in College Road.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.