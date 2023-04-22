Police say "no more" - tell them the places in Doncaster that make you feel uncomfortable or intimidated
South Yorkshire Police are saying "no more" and asking residents to tell them the places in Doncaster that make them feel uncomfortable or intimidated.
Police are using a new initiative for people to tell them through the StreetSafe tool places in the city that worry them.
A spokesman said: “This lets police and councils know where to focus patrols, CCTV and additional lighting, so our community can be a safe and welcoming space for everyone.
"Stand with us and say #nomore to violence against women and girls.”