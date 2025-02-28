Police rushed to Lakeside in Doncaster after reports of a stabbing
Police rushed to Lakeside this teatime after reports of a stabbing.
A police spokesman confirmed: “At 5.36pm today (Friday 28 February) we received reports from a member of the public that a man has been stabbed on White Rose Way, in Lakeside, Doncaster.
“Officers attended and a man matching the description from the initial report was located a short time later.
“The man had no stab wounds but did have minor injuries.
“A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in police custody.”