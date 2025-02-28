Police rushed to Lakeside in Doncaster after reports of a stabbing

Police rushed to Lakeside this teatime after reports of a stabbing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman confirmed: “At 5.36pm today (Friday 28 February) we received reports from a member of the public that a man has been stabbed on White Rose Way, in Lakeside, Doncaster.

“Officers attended and a man matching the description from the initial report was located a short time later.

“The man had no stab wounds but did have minor injuries.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in police custody.”