Police rescue malnourished dog living in squalor during day of Doncaster action
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team also made a number of arrests and recovered stolen vehicles during the crime clampdown.
A spokesperson said: “It has been a busy day in the sunshine for North NPT.
"We started off in Carcroft with an RSPCA warrant to rescue a dog that was malnourished and living in squalor before moving on to arrest a suspect of affray.
“We then located and recovered a scooter that had been reported to us for being used in an anti-social manner and also located a stolen motorbike in Highfields Woods which has been recovered.
“We are also in interview with a suspect for possession for intent to supply who was arrested after being found with Class A drugs on his person.”
