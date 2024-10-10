Police rescue malnourished dog living in squalor during day of Doncaster action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have rescued a malnourished dog living in squalor during a day of action in Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team also made a number of arrests and recovered stolen vehicles during the crime clampdown.

A spokesperson said: “It has been a busy day in the sunshine for North NPT.

"We started off in Carcroft with an RSPCA warrant to rescue a dog that was malnourished and living in squalor before moving on to arrest a suspect of affray.

The dog was rescued from a house in Carcroft.

“We then located and recovered a scooter that had been reported to us for being used in an anti-social manner and also located a stolen motorbike in Highfields Woods which has been recovered.

“We are also in interview with a suspect for possession for intent to supply who was arrested after being found with Class A drugs on his person.”

You can report crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.