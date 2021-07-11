Police Report: Drugs knives CS gas and cash seized in Doncaster police swoops

We had two drugs warrants on July 1, on Schofield Street Mexborough where an adult female was found in possession of class A drugs and Simpson Place where a quantity of cannabis was found.

On June 24 we tried to stop a vehicle on Hirst Gate and after a pursuit a man was arrested and detained on possession of cannabis and dangerous driving.

A man was found in possession of class A drugs after a stop and search on June 25 on Pastures Road.

Police van responds to crime in Doncaster.

In Conisbrough and Denaby there have been a lot of complaints about speeding and off road vehicles. We have been upping our patrols in the Old Road area.A man was arrested for possession of cannabis and a CS gas can on Bungalow Road on June 21. On July 3 a male on an off-road bike on Sandbeck Court was stopped and arrested for dangerous driving, possession of Class A drugs and a knife.

on July 5 at Tickhill Square Denaby a drugs warrant was executed where a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs was found along with £5,000 in cash seized and another incapacitance spray. Two adult males were arrested.A stop search on Craggs road a juvenile male was arrested with intent to supply class A drugs.In Edlington and Warmsworth our biggest challenge is on the Royal Estate. On June 9 six youths were identified for questioning after a disorder incident with youths entering empty properties and taking things out and setting fire to them A stop search on Edlington Lane on June 29 led to a mans arrest for possession of class A and B drugs. A drugs warrant on The Crescent on June 17 found a 180 plant cannabis set up.