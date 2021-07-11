Police Report: Drugs knives CS gas and cash seized in Doncaster police swoops

A lot of our work in the Mexborough Conisbrough and Edlington area is dealing with drug related organised crime, writes Insp Adrian Luscombe.

By Kev Rogers
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 2:06 pm

We had two drugs warrants on July 1, on Schofield Street Mexborough where an adult female was found in possession of class A drugs and Simpson Place where a quantity of cannabis was found.

On June 24 we tried to stop a vehicle on Hirst Gate and after a pursuit a man was arrested and detained on possession of cannabis and dangerous driving.

A man was found in possession of class A drugs after a stop and search on June 25 on Pastures Road.

Police van responds to crime in Doncaster.

In Conisbrough and Denaby there have been a lot of complaints about speeding and off road vehicles. We have been upping our patrols in the Old Road area.A man was arrested for possession of cannabis and a CS gas can on Bungalow Road on June 21. On July 3 a male on an off-road bike on Sandbeck Court was stopped and arrested for dangerous driving, possession of Class A drugs and a knife.

on July 5 at Tickhill Square Denaby a drugs warrant was executed where a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs was found along with £5,000 in cash seized and another incapacitance spray. Two adult males were arrested.A stop search on Craggs road a juvenile male was arrested with intent to supply class A drugs.In Edlington and Warmsworth our biggest challenge is on the Royal Estate. On June 9 six youths were identified for questioning after a disorder incident with youths entering empty properties and taking things out and setting fire to them A stop search on Edlington Lane on June 29 led to a mans arrest for possession of class A and B drugs. A drugs warrant on The Crescent on June 17 found a 180 plant cannabis set up.

In Bentley Sprotbrough and Adwick we did a day of action on June 23 with engagement stalls and teams to target fly tipping. A youth was found with a large quantity of cannabis and £3,000 in cash and was arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs. A drugs Warrant in The Park Adwick, uncovered a 150 plant cannabis grow on June 15. A man was arrested and charged.

