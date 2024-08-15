Police release update after dead body found at a Doncaster house

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have released an update after a dead body was found at a Doncaster house on Monday this week.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of a sudden death at Askern Road, Doncaster, at 12.04pm on Monday, August 12.

A man was found unresponsive at an address and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initially the death was treated as suspicious, and a scene established whilst officers carried out their investigations.

In a statement today (Thursday, August 15), police said: “Following a forensic post-mortem examination which took place on Tuesday (13 August), the death is no longer being treated as suspicious.”