Police have released an update after a dead body was found at a Doncaster house on Monday this week.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of a sudden death at Askern Road, Doncaster, at 12.04pm on Monday, August 12.

A man was found unresponsive at an address and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Initially the death was treated as suspicious, and a scene established whilst officers carried out their investigations.

In a statement today (Thursday, August 15), police said: “Following a forensic post-mortem examination which took place on Tuesday (13 August), the death is no longer being treated as suspicious.”