A boy, aged 10, who was hit by a car outside a Doncaster school, was riding a scooter when the collision occurred.

South Yorkshire Police said the youngster was involved in a collision with a car on Melton Road, Sprotbrough, at 8.30am today.

CRIME: Drugs and cash found in police raid in Sheffield

The collision occurred close to Richmond Hill Primary Academy.

READ MORE: M1 crash victim Jason Mercer was 'committed anti-fascist' who staunchly defended Rotherham 12 victims

The injured boy was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

POLICE: Killers to be sentenced over death of dad-of-three stabbed in Sheffield turf war

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called around 8.30am this morning to an accident on Melton Road, Sprotbrough.

“A 10-year-old boy was on his scooter and is believed to have gone into the path of a vehicle on the road.

“He has injuries to his leg, which is believed to be broken.

“A statement has been given by the driver of the vehicle. There is no further action at this time.”