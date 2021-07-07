Police release CCTV of woman wanted over altercation with teen in Doncaster McDonald's
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman wanted in connection with an altercation with a teenager inside a Doncaster branch of McDonald’s.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:39 pm
At around 6.10pm on Saturday 5 June, police received reports of an incident inside McDonalds on Herten Way.
Since the incident, officers have carried out extensive enquiries, but they are now asking for help to identify the woman as they think she might hold information about what happened.
If you recognise the woman in the image, please call 101 quoting incident number 14/86705/21.