Police release CCTV after man stabbed on Doncaster estate
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a man was stabbed this morning on a Doncaster estate.
South Yorkshire Police have revealed they were called at around 11.22am this morning (Friday August 13) to reports that a man had been stabbed in Somerset Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster.
Officers found a man in his 60s with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital via ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.
An investigation is underway and officers now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image, as they believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Police are asking anyone who recognises the man in the picture to contact them.
A spokesman for the force said: “If you know who they might be, please call 101 quoting crime incident number 287 of 13 August.”