Police recover Yorkshire Water van and trailer stolen from Doncaster roadworks
Just before 9pm on Tuesday 10 December, the van and trailer were stolen from outside Costcutter at the junction of Doncaster Road and Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall where work to repair a burst water main has been taking place.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspects attempted their escape heading into the countryside, only to be spotted by an eagle eyed member of the public.
“An area search was made around the village of Braithwaite, where the trailer was found at the side of the road with the stolen van found on the same road.”
“Both items were recovered for forensic examination and will be retuned back to the rightful owner.
“Vans continue to be targeted by thieves, so please ensure you take all precautions to secure your vehicles when not driving them.
“On this occasion the vehicles were recovered within one hour of being reported stolen.”