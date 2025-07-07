Police recover yet another stolen bike used for off-roading in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jul 2025, 06:52 BST
Police in Doncaster have seized yet another stolen motorbike used for off roading in Doncaster.

A spokesperson for Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said officers would be stepping up patrols and added: “We have a variety of taskings coming up which targets illegal riders and we will be using all of the options available to us to reduce ORB offending and keep our community safe.”

If you have any information, please either complete the online reporting form or call 101 (non-emergency line).

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice