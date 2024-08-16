Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Doncaster have recovered a string of stolen vehicles in swoops across Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details of the operation.

A spokesperson said: “This week has we have recovered a number of stolen vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This includes a stolen skip from West Yorkshire recovered from Toll Bar, a stolen van from Kirk Sandall that has been recovered from Bentley and a stolen moped which was involved in antisocial behavior recovered from Woodlands.

Police have recovered a string of stolen vehicles.

“Please continue to report any suspicious vehicles to us using 101 or through online reporting so that we can reunite the stolen ones with their rightful owners and identify the offenders to prevent future crimes.”

You can also report incidents to South Yorkshire Police in an emergency on 999 or alternatively, contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can leave information without having to provide your details.