Police recover string of stolen vehicles in swoops across Doncaster
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details of the operation.
A spokesperson said: “This week has we have recovered a number of stolen vehicles.
"This includes a stolen skip from West Yorkshire recovered from Toll Bar, a stolen van from Kirk Sandall that has been recovered from Bentley and a stolen moped which was involved in antisocial behavior recovered from Woodlands.
“Please continue to report any suspicious vehicles to us using 101 or through online reporting so that we can reunite the stolen ones with their rightful owners and identify the offenders to prevent future crimes.”
You can also report incidents to South Yorkshire Police in an emergency on 999 or alternatively, contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can leave information without having to provide your details.