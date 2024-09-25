Police recover stolen vehicle in latest Doncaster crime clampdown
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Doncaster have recovered a stolen vehicle in another crime clampdown in the city.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details of the incident on social media.
A spokesperson said: “Another stolen vehicle recovered by your Doncaster South NPT.
"This time we have promptly located and seized a white Nissan Juke, from Cliff View, Denaby Main.”
You can report vehicle crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers via 0800 555 111.