Police recover stolen vehicle in latest Doncaster crime clampdown

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
Police in Doncaster have recovered a stolen vehicle in another crime clampdown in the city.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details of the incident on social media.

A spokesperson said: “Another stolen vehicle recovered by your Doncaster South NPT.

"This time we have promptly located and seized a white Nissan Juke, from Cliff View, Denaby Main.”

You can report vehicle crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers via 0800 555 111.