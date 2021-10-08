Police recover stolen van which was taken in the early hours of the morning by thieves in Doncaster
The van was recovered by Doncaster police on the same day that it had been stolen.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 6:29 am
The van was taken by thieves in the early hours of Thursday, October 7, 2021.
The police managed to find the vehicle in Askern later on the same day.
It was the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team who found the van.
The small van is the colour black and and the words “Transform – Making Your House Your Home” on the side of the vehicle.