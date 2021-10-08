Police recover stolen van which was taken in the early hours of the morning by thieves in Doncaster

The van was taken by thieves in the early hours of Thursday, October 7, 2021.

The police managed to find the vehicle in Askern later on the same day.

The van was recovered by police.

It was the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team who found the van.

The small van is the colour black and and the words “Transform – Making Your House Your Home” on the side of the vehicle.