Police recover stolen car in swoop on Doncaster library car park
Police in Doncaster have seized a stolen car after a swoop on a library car park.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the black Nissan Navara from Conisbrough Library, a spokesperson said, the latest in a long line of seizures of stolen vehicles across the city.
You can report car crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can report information to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.