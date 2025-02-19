Police recover stolen car in swoop on Doncaster library car park

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in Doncaster have seized a stolen car after a swoop on a library car park.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the black Nissan Navara from Conisbrough Library, a spokesperson said, the latest in a long line of seizures of stolen vehicles across the city.

You can report car crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can report information to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice