Police recover stolen car found abandoned in Doncaster woodland
Police have recovered a stolen vehicle which was found abandoned in a Doncaster woodland.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the vehicle in Conisbrough, a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said: “Another stolen car recovered by your Doncaster South NPT team. This one was found and seized in the Conisbrough area.”
Anyone with any information on car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.