Police recover stolen Bobcat in cross border operation.

Police this week recovered a stolen Bobcat digger in a cross border operation.

The plant machinery was taken in the early hours of Tuesday, August 19, from an address in Nottinghamshire.

That afternoon, with the support of a trained drone pilot, South Yorkshire Police officers were able to quickly locate the stolen machinery and return it to its rightful place.

A spokesman said: “Plant theft is on the rise, and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant.

“We’re asking our communities to help us tackle it - if you notice plant machinery being moved on trailers late at night or in the early hours and it looks unusual please let us know immediately. Your call could make all the difference.”