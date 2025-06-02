Police recover another stolen car in latest Doncaster swoop

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:01 BST

Police in Doncaster have recovered another stolen car in a swoop in the city.

The Mitsubishi Outlander was recovered from the New Masons Arms car park in Mexborough, having been stolen from the Rotherham area, a spokesperson for Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said.

You can report car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, or alternatively contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

