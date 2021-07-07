Police recover a car in Doncaster with no insurance under operation 'Takeaway'

Doncaster police recover a car which had no insurance and take it off the road.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 5:57 am

The police took the silver car under Operation Takeaway.

It was mounted onto an MVS Recovery van on July 6, 2021.

The car was recovered on July 6.

South Yorkshire Police said: “This vehicle was recovered on Church Road, Thorne, under Operation Takeaway.

"No Insurance no car!”

This follows police efforts to make roads safer in Doncaster.

We will bring you news on any incidents that happen in Doncaster as we get information.

