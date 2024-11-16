Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In less than 48 hours South Yorkshire Police received 13 reports of dangerous dogs, including a man left with serious facial injuries and woman left fearing for her baby’s safety.

As dogs causing harm and fear in our communities continues to place significant demand on the force, officers are urging owners to step up, before someone dies.

On Thursday (14 November) at 3.22pm police were alerted by the ambulance service to a man who had been attacked by his own dog in Sheffield.

The dog, an American Bulldog had attacked when the owner attempted to separate the bulldog and a pocket bully inside the property. The owner suffered lacerations to his face, neck and head, and was taken to hospital. The dog was seized and remains in police kennels.

Police receive 13 reports of dangerous dogs, including a man left with serious facial injuries and woman fearing for her baby’s safety.. Photographed are injuries caused by an American Bulldog.

Further calls included a woman walking home with her baby in a carrier on her chest, when she was approached by a loose XL Bully who began to show aggression and jump up to her baby, and an elderly woman and her grandchild attacked by another loose dog in Sheffield.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire said: “Recently we have sadly seen another fatal incident in the UK of a dog causing death.

“People think it won’t happen to them, that their dog won’t cause harm, but it can happen to anyone. Any dog can cause fear and harm and owners who do not step up and prevent harm to our communities will not be tolerated.

“You are responsible for your dog’s actions, and we continue to put people before the courts.”

Emergency calls for dangerous dogs present a financial cost to the force every time police respond, often requiring officers from multiple teams to attend, as well as contracted kennel personnel who then transport, house and care for the dogs until action is decided.

Following the initial emergency response, officers then carry out safeguarding checks and referrals for vulnerable people, progress the investigation into any criminal aspects of the incident and ensuring justice is secured.

Separate from the investigative resources, the dogs seized during incidents must be cared for and kennelled until a decision is made.

CI Cheney continued: “We only have a limited number of resources, attending dangerous dog incidents takes officers away from other calls. If every owner steps up and makes small changes, we can make a difference.”

For information and tips on how to train your dog or teach your children about interacting with dogs, please visit the Blue Cross website.