Police reappeal to find man wanted in connection with Doncaster assault

South Yorkshire Police officers are still appealing for information about the whereabouts of wanted man Joshua Deere.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:49 pm

The 23-year-old is wanted in connection with an assault on October 16 in Doncaster.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to try and find him.

Joshua Deere is wanted by police

Deere is known to frequent Bentley, Cantley Woodlands, Denaby Main and Balby, officers now believe he is around Bradford and Leeds.

If you can assist with enquiries call 101. The incident number is 367 of 16 October.

