Police raid two houses on same Doncaster street and unearth two cannabis grows - man arrested
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police raided two houses on same Doncaster street yesterday (Wednesday) and unearthed two cannabis grows
Officers carried out warrants at addresses on Somerset Road in Doncaster after 8.30am on Wednesday 16 April.
Suspected cannabis grows were located at two addresses on the street.
At one address around 100 suspected cannabis plants were located. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
At another address a further 100 suspected cannabis plants were located.
Police are continuing with their enquiries.