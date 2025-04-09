Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have put out a warning that van thefts are on the rise again.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Epworth Neighbourhood Policing Team have put information in attempt to curb this rise in incidents across the Isle of Axholme.

They advised:

Lock your vehicle – even when filling up, parked on your drive, or if you are in close proximity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police put out warning that van thefts are on the rise again.

Keep the keys safe and out of view when at home, and away from your front door

Be aware of vehicle-jackers – just because you’re in the vehicle it doesn’t mean that’s a deterrent to someone trying to steal it

Install CCTV and motion sensor security lighting covering the area where your vehicle is kept, such as your driveway or the street outside your property

Park up responsibly by avoiding parking in dark and secluded areas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where possible, block your car with another vehicle or driveway parking post to increase the difficulty of it being driven away

Parking behind locked gates where possible

Invest in a tracking device – whilst it may not necessarily stop the vehicle being stolen, it will significantly increase the chances of us being able to locate and recover it

Watch for illegal tow trucks because thieves often attempt to lift vehicles from the street so if you see anyone acting suspiciously report it immediately by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Fit good security locks to help prevent your vehicle being driven away even if a thief gains entry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remove all equipment and tools overnight night, but if you do keep any equipment inside make sure you lock it securely

A vans signwriting shows what you might be transporting. Consider an unmarked vehicle

Never leave property of any kind on view and keep the glove box empty

If there is an emergency or crime in progress, always call 999.