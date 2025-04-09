Police put out warning that van thefts are on the rise again

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:34 BST
Police have put out a warning that van thefts are on the rise again.

Officers from the Epworth Neighbourhood Policing Team have put information in attempt to curb this rise in incidents across the Isle of Axholme.

They advised:

Lock your vehicle – even when filling up, parked on your drive, or if you are in close proximity

Police put out warning that van thefts are on the rise again.

Keep the keys safe and out of view when at home, and away from your front door

Be aware of vehicle-jackers – just because you’re in the vehicle it doesn’t mean that’s a deterrent to someone trying to steal it

Install CCTV and motion sensor security lighting covering the area where your vehicle is kept, such as your driveway or the street outside your property

Park up responsibly by avoiding parking in dark and secluded areas

Where possible, block your car with another vehicle or driveway parking post to increase the difficulty of it being driven away

Parking behind locked gates where possible

Invest in a tracking device – whilst it may not necessarily stop the vehicle being stolen, it will significantly increase the chances of us being able to locate and recover it

Watch for illegal tow trucks because thieves often attempt to lift vehicles from the street so if you see anyone acting suspiciously report it immediately by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Fit good security locks to help prevent your vehicle being driven away even if a thief gains entry

Remove all equipment and tools overnight night, but if you do keep any equipment inside make sure you lock it securely

A vans signwriting shows what you might be transporting. Consider an unmarked vehicle

Never leave property of any kind on view and keep the glove box empty

If there is an emergency or crime in progress, always call 999.

