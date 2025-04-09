Police put out warning that van thefts are on the rise again
Officers from the Epworth Neighbourhood Policing Team have put information in attempt to curb this rise in incidents across the Isle of Axholme.
They advised:
Lock your vehicle – even when filling up, parked on your drive, or if you are in close proximity
Keep the keys safe and out of view when at home, and away from your front door
Be aware of vehicle-jackers – just because you’re in the vehicle it doesn’t mean that’s a deterrent to someone trying to steal it
Install CCTV and motion sensor security lighting covering the area where your vehicle is kept, such as your driveway or the street outside your property
Park up responsibly by avoiding parking in dark and secluded areas
Where possible, block your car with another vehicle or driveway parking post to increase the difficulty of it being driven away
Parking behind locked gates where possible
Invest in a tracking device – whilst it may not necessarily stop the vehicle being stolen, it will significantly increase the chances of us being able to locate and recover it
Watch for illegal tow trucks because thieves often attempt to lift vehicles from the street so if you see anyone acting suspiciously report it immediately by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
Fit good security locks to help prevent your vehicle being driven away even if a thief gains entry
Remove all equipment and tools overnight night, but if you do keep any equipment inside make sure you lock it securely
A vans signwriting shows what you might be transporting. Consider an unmarked vehicle
Never leave property of any kind on view and keep the glove box empty
If there is an emergency or crime in progress, always call 999.