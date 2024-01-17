Police put out warning about speeding after checks on Doncaster roads during freezing temperatures
Police have put out a warning about speeding after carrying out checks on Doncaster roads during freezing temperatures this week.
Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team were out on Denaby Lane in Old Denaby, conducting a number of speed checks earlier this week.
A spokesman said: “ Please slow down and be safe, especially with the ice and frost on the way, with sub zero temperatures! Safety is key to protect yourself, your passengers and the public.”
If you need to contact the police call 101.