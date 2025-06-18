Police pursuit abandoned as motorcyclist hit 100mph in Doncaster - eventually crashing into a wall

Officers on two wheels and four, joined with those across the border at North Yorkshire Police to double their efforts in spreading the road safety message.

Police are committed to road safety and want to ensure everyone returns home from their journey.

Motorcyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users and sadly so far this year, eight have lost their lives on our roads.

Over the weekend, on Saturday 14 June, officers from the roads policing group, motorcycle and rural crime team and proactive roads policing officers worked with North Yorkshire Police’s roads policing group as part of the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s ‘Two Wheel Campaign’.

Following a briefing in the Thorne area of Doncaster, the teams descended to target offences linked to the fatal four; the most contributing factors in serious and fatal collisions; speeding, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Motorcycle and rural crime officers headed to Squires Café in Sherburn, over in North Yorkshire.

Keen motorcyclists themselves, the officers know that many South Yorkshire motorcyclists meet at the location and travel on the roads around the area.

The officers spoke to riders to about their positioning on the road, safer riding and protective wear.

While patrolling the local roads and area, officers arrested a driver for failing a roadside drugs wipe, testing positive for cocaine.

15 drivers were issued Traffic Offence Reports (TOR) for failing to wear their seat belt or driving without no insurance.

A cyclist was also issued a TOR for cycling down the motorway.

Two cars were seized for having no insurance and another for having no tax.

As the rest of their shift continued, incidents highlighted to officers why their work to intercept those who use the road network to commit criminality is so important.

During patrols in Doncaster, officers requested the driver of a red Honda motorcyclist to stop. The driver failed to do and a pursuit commenced, but was aborted by officers as the driver reached speeds of 100mph.

Roads Policing Sergeant Clifford, leading the work on the ‘Two Wheel Campaign’ said: “When we engage in a pursuit with a driver, we continually monitor the risk throughout, towards the person in the vehicle, officers and the wider public.

“We made the decision to abort this pursuit and consider other tactics, but we later found the bike had crashed into a wall. The bike was seized and evidence at the scene is leading our enquiries to find the person responsible.”

A short time later, just before 2pm, a motorcycle was seen to be stolen from a carpark in Doncaster city centre. The suspected offender was then believed to have fled in a Peugeot 206.

Firearms officers sighted the vehicle and requested the driver to stop. The driver failed to do so and a pursuit commenced through the city.

The vehicle was abandoned on Orion Way with the suspects fleeing into nearby woodland.

Hot on their paws, a police dog was quickly on their tracks. A 16 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage. Two men, aged 19 and 22 were also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They have since been released on police bail.

At 3.30pm, officers saw a man on a new motorcycle, but the driver abandoned the bike upon seeing the officer and fled. The motorcycle had just been reported stolen and was quickly returned to its owner.

As their busy shift continued, at 4.36pm, officers engaged in a pursuit with a driver on a Surron Bike. The driver, aged 17, crashed, bringing the pursuit to an end and was quickly arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has since been released on police bail.

Sergeant Clifford continued: “We had an extremely busy shift on Saturday. We are keen motorcyclist ourselves and share the passion for enjoying our bikes, and it was great to be out and speaking to likeminded people at the Squires Café.

“What we will not tolerate is those who use motorcycles to commit criminality or those that pose a risk to innocent people through their lack of regard to others and our afternoon highlighted why our work is so important, intercepting those who have no regard for the law.

“Everyone has a part to play in road safety.”

Remember taking that second look as a motorcyclists or a driver could be the difference between life and death.

For more information on road safety, please visit the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership.