Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team are investigating a number of incidents on the Trans Pennine Trail including signs being blasted with guns.

A spokesman said: “We met with local partner agencies on the Trans Pennine Trail at Bolton on Dearne.

"Local residents, Sustran volunteers, TPT managers, Barnsley Council, Rotherham Council and the RSPB assessed damage caused by illegal vehicle activity getting onto the trail and the lengths gone to to get onto private land accessed off the trail.

Signs on the Trans Pennine Trail have been blasted with shotguns.

"The rocks in the river have been lifted from where positioned to stop illegal use and dropped into the river thus allowing larger vehicles to take part in off road activity.

"Bolton Ings RSPB site and Manvers golf course are also suffering as a result.

"There was evidence of trespassing with a firearm clear to see – signs shot at - this is worrying alongside a RSPB reserve.

"There was a strong commitment to continue to report illegal use of the trail by the community present who want to protect the local habitat and promote the safe and legal use of the trail.

"We urge anyone who uses the trail that dissects the county to report illegal use into us.”