Police probe racist attack on Doncaster petrol station worker as vapes stolen
Police in Doncaster are probing a racist attack at a Doncaster petrol station by two men who stole vapes.
At 9.40pm yesterday (16 July), police were called to reports of a hate crime at the Jet filling station on Cantley Lane, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Two men entered before verbally assaulting the store worker. It is further reported that the men took vapes, physically assaulting and shouting racial language at the worker, before leaving.
Enquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with details can contact 101.