Police probe launched after thieves target woman inside Doncaster supermarket

A police probe is under way after a man and woman reportedly stole £250 from a woman in a Doncaster supermarket – and then made off with a bank card and seized another £600.

Officers are hunting a man and a woman who targeted the victim at the Sainsburys store in Thorne Road, Edenthorpe early on Tuesday.

Sharing details of the incident on Facebook, a relative said: “My auntie was in Sainsbury's when a person walked up to her with a joint of beef asking how to cook it in the microwave.

"As she was explaining how to cook it and that you can't do it in a microwave, his accomplice was behind her and snuck round and took her wallet out of her bag.

"Within ten minutes they had racked up over £600 withdrawal at Tesco Edenthorpe and there was £250 cash in there too.

"Please be careful. She is fine - just shook up but she wasn't hurt or anything.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday (10 December) at 9.30am we received reports of an alleged theft at a supermarket on Thorne Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a woman was distracted by a man before another woman took the victim’s purse.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.