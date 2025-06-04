Police probe launched after skips stolen from cardboard Corn Exchange project
Hundreds of people took part in the event at the weekend, helping to build the huge construction outside the historic building.
But organisers Right Up Our Street have said the event was marred after audacious raiders stole skips which were being used to recycle the cardboard.
A spokesperson said: “Right Up Our Street have been overwhelmed by the support of the local community which enabled us to deliver such a successful Doncaster Festival of Making over the weekend.
“We are saddened to confirm that the skips, that were kindly supplied by HW Martin Waste Management, were stolen.
“This incident was immediately reported to South Yorkshire Police and, whilst one of the skips has now been recovered, the police investigation is ongoing so we are unable to comment any further at this stage.”