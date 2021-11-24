Police probe launched after man grabs woman's pram in Doncaster town centre

Officers were called to Baxter Gate yesterday afternoon following the incident, details of which were first shared on social media and which have been widely circulated in Doncaster.

In a now deleted post with a photograph of a man she alleged was responsible, the young mum wrote: “Beware, this man grabbed my daughter’s pram in Doncaster town centre –Baxtergate outside House of Fraser and tried to pull her away from me.

“Police are aware - feel sick to my stomach.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mum was approached by a man in Baxter Gate in Doncaster town centre.

Later, a post was shared and widely circulated from a separate Facebook account blaming the incident on Afghanistan refugees. The Free Press understands there is absolutely no truth in the claim.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call at 1:53pm for reports of man touching a women's pram in Doncaster town centre.

"It is reported that an unknown man touched the handle of a woman's pram while shopping on Baxter Gate before walking away.

"The woman and her baby were unharmed.

"Enquiries are on-going to identify the man and understand his actions. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 379 of 23 November 2021."

Earlier this month, police confirmed they were probing reports that a group of men had left a young mum terrified after reportedly telling her they would offer a ‘good price’ for her daughter during an incident in Doncaster town centre.