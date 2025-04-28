Police probe launched after man, 21, assaulted in Doncaster city centre attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted in a Doncaster city centre attack.

Police were called to Nether Hall Road following the incident on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.06pm on Saturday (26 April), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Nether Hall Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a 21-year-old man was assaulted by another man but did not suffer injuries.”

“Officers have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”