Police probe launched after man, 21, assaulted in Doncaster city centre attack
A police investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted in a Doncaster city centre attack.
Police were called to Nether Hall Road following the incident on Saturday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.06pm on Saturday (26 April), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Nether Hall Road, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a 21-year-old man was assaulted by another man but did not suffer injuries.”
“Officers have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”