Police probe launched after car and handbag stolen in Doncaster burglary
Police have launched an investigation after a car and handbag were stolen in an overnight burglary in Doncaster.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:54 pm
Raiders struck at the house in Moffatt Gardens, Clay Lane between 11pm last night and 8am this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Earlier today police were alerted to a burglary at a property in Moffat Gardens.
“The break-in is believed to have happened overnight.
“Officers are now in the early stages of an investigation.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.