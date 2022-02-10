Police probe launched after car and handbag stolen in Doncaster burglary

Police have launched an investigation after a car and handbag were stolen in an overnight burglary in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:54 pm

Raiders struck at the house in Moffatt Gardens, Clay Lane between 11pm last night and 8am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Earlier today police were alerted to a burglary at a property in Moffat Gardens.

“The break-in is believed to have happened overnight.

Moffatt Gardens in Doncaster.

“Officers are now in the early stages of an investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.