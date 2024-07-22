Police probe is launched after £4,000 in cash and stock disappears from Doncaster pub

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:52 BST
A police probe has been launched after “a large amount of cash” and stock were stolen from a Doncaster pub.

Officers were called to The Spinney in Balby on Saturday, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

It is understood that in excess of £4,000 was taken along with stock from the premises.

It is also understood that no break-in was reported at the pub and an internal probe is also under way.

Police are investigating the disappearance of £4,000 and stock from The Spinney pub in Balby.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On the evening of Saturday 20 July, it is reported that a large amount of cash was stolen from The Spinney pub on Forest Rise in Doncaster.

“Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information can report to police via 101 or online."

Please quote investigation number 14/131732/24 when you get in touch.

You can also report information to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.

