Police probe continues after man, 24, seriously injured in Doncaster shooting

South Yorkshire Police are still probing the gun attack in Bentley last week which left a 24-year-old man in a serious condition in hospital.

A house and adjoining road in Bentley Road were sealed off throughout last Thursday after the attack shortly before midnight last Wednesday.

Police were called at around 11.53pm following reports that a man had been seriously injured.

A house in Bentley Road was sealed off after a shooting.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered a 24-year-old man with serious injuries consistent with a firearms discharge.

He was taken to hospital where he was described as being in a ‘serious but stable condition.’

The road leading to Jupiter Business Park was also sealed off as detectives carried out a fingertip search of the area.

Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger said: “I would like to reassure the public that we have a significant number of officers progressing this investigation. An incident such as this is naturally going to cause concern, but please be assured we are working to identify those involved.

“We are exploring several lines of enquiry and I would urge anyone who has any information about the incident to contact police, any details you can provide could assist my officers.”

Between March and June, there were 10 separate shootings at a number of addresses and locations across Doncaster, with police suggesting the incidents were linked to escalating gang violence.