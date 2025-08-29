Police probe break-in after burglary at Doncaster shop

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:03 BST
Police have launched an investigation following a break in at a Doncaster shop.

Officers are probing the incident at Broughs of Bentley in Stainforth earlier this week.

Most Popular

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.37am on Thursday (28 August) we responded to reports of suspicious circumstances at Church Road, Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is reported that a business premises on the street was burgled.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice