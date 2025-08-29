Police probe break-in after burglary at Doncaster shop
Police have launched an investigation following a break in at a Doncaster shop.
Officers are probing the incident at Broughs of Bentley in Stainforth earlier this week.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.37am on Thursday (28 August) we responded to reports of suspicious circumstances at Church Road, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a business premises on the street was burgled.
“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.