Police probe break-in after burglary at Doncaster shop

Police have launched an investigation following a break in at a Doncaster shop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are probing the incident at Broughs of Bentley in Stainforth earlier this week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.37am on Thursday (28 August) we responded to reports of suspicious circumstances at Church Road, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that a business premises on the street was burgled.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.