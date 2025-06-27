Police probe attack on man and damage to Doncaster store in raid

Police have launched a probe after a man was assaulted and damage caused to a Doncaster store in an attempted raid.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident which took place in Bawtry earlier this month.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.33pm on Friday 13 June, we were called to reports of a disturbance at Sainsbury’s on High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster.

“It is reported that damage was caused to the front of the store and that an unknown individual attempted to steal items from inside.

“It is further reported that two other individuals were involved and that one of them assaulted a 51-year-old man.

“Officers attended and the suspects had left the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said, "Police attended an incident at our Bawtry High Street Local store earlier this month and we are supporting them with their investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.