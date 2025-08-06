Police probe attack as yobs smash up Doncaster bike shelter
Sprotbrough & Cusworth Parish Council revealed details of the incident which took place at the Goldmsith Centre in the village.
Sharing photos of the attack, a spokesperson said: “The latest act of vandalism at the Goldsmith Centre, on Sprotbrough Road, last night.
“Bike shelter smashed and bike station damaged yet again.
“South Yorkshire Police are aware and have photos and video evidence relating to this sickening damage to community assets.”
Anyone with information about the attack can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information to handlers in complete confidence.
The number to call is 0800 555 111 or alternatively, if you would prefer, you can fill in an online form HERE