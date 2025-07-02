Police probe assault on teenage boy by man at Doncaster store

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was assaulted by a man at a Doncaster convenience store.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called yesterday (Tuesday 1 July) at 5.30pm to reports of an assault in Sprotbrough Road, Doncaster.

A spokesperson said: “It is reported that a teenage boy was assaulted by a man at the Go Local store.

“The boy sustained minor injuries and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.