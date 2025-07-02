Police probe assault on teenage boy by man at Doncaster store
Police have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was assaulted by a man at a Doncaster convenience store.
Police were called yesterday (Tuesday 1 July) at 5.30pm to reports of an assault in Sprotbrough Road, Doncaster.
A spokesperson said: “It is reported that a teenage boy was assaulted by a man at the Go Local store.
“The boy sustained minor injuries and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.