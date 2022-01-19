Police probe as man assaulted inside and outside Doncaster pub by two separate men

The 31-year-old was injured at the Lord Nelson pub on the corner of Cleveland Street and Printing Office Street on Saturday.night.

The victim, who has declined to be named, says he was punched in the back of the head.

He said: “I hit the ground and passed out - a nurse from Rotherham helped me while the ambulance came.”

Police were called to the Lord Nelson pub in Doncaster town centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called on 15 January at around 6:30pm to reports of an assault at a pub in Cleveland Street, Doncaster.

"It is reported that the victim, a 31-year-old man was assaulted inside the pub by an unknown man. He was escorted outside by staff where it is reported he was assaulted by a second man.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”