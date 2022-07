A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called a little after midnight on Tuesday, after a woman was walking along Amersall Road, Scawsby when a vehicle is believed to have pulled up alongside her.

"It is reported that one of the men inside the vehicle grabbed the woman, before she ran away.”

The woman, 30, was not injured.

Police are investigating the incident in Scawsby earlier this week.