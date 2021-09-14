Police praise 'fantastic and safe Leger' - but trouble flares in Doncaster town centre

South Yorkshire Police said two arrests were made for public order offences during the four day festival which came to a close on Saturday.

Police said the event at Town Moor had passed ‘without incident’ – but officers elsewhere in Doncaster were kept busy with a number of incidents reported in the town centre on Saturday night.

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police Team said they had dealt with 148 incidents in and around Saturday’s St Leger Day.

Police say this year's St Leger passed off without incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our officers were on hand across all four days of Doncaster’s St Leger festival this year to ensure a safe event for all.

"It was a welcome return for visitors to the event, after last year’s Covid-19 pandemic meant that three of the four days took place behind closed doors.

Supt Cherie Buttle, event commander for this year’s festival said: “The St Leger festival is always a fantastic and much-anticipated event in Doncaster. Even more so than usual this year, after the disruption in 2020.

“I am pleased to say that it passed without incident. Officers were on the ground every day to ensure people were able to enjoy the festival safely, which they did..

“We hope everyone who attended had a great time, and look forward to welcoming people back next year!”

On Sunday, officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team reported a busy night in the town centre following the annual event.

A spokesman said: “Numerous arrests have been made already this evening for assault and other offences.”