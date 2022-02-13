Police pledge to tackle nuisance bikers plaguing beauty spot near Doncaster

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team have said they will step up patrols at Thrybergh Country Park and Silverwood Nature Reserve following a number of recent issues involving bikers.

A spokesman said: “This site is still being heavily targeted by illegal off roaders.

"We will be patrolling this into the night to deter would be illegal off road enthusiasts.

Bikers have been terrorising swans at the site.

"We are aware of various CCTV monitoring equipment in the area and want to thank people for sending in the footage so far.

"This is a large site and there are multiple routes that have been made to get in, fences smashed, hedges pulled out.

"Vehicles have been driving through the ponds, with snorkels on, where there a few swans remain resident.

“Appreciate you might be able to go anywhere in a 4x4 or motorbike, but please show a little respect for our environment.

“If you know who is frequenting Silverwood Nature Reserve or any in South Yorkshire, in a vehicle illegally then let us know.

The team has also been working in the Peak District to tackle off road bikers.

A spokesman added: “Off piste activity has seen some popular lanes impassable in recent months.

"Please show a little restraint if possible and let clearly over used lanes heal, rather than challenge your driving/riding skills.